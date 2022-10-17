PADUCAH — Kentucky Safe Schools Week has officially kicked off, and this year's theme of "creating a ripple effect" aims to teach students that no act is too small to make an impact on someone else. 

According to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, when you make a difference in someone's life, you impact everyone influenced by that person over the course of their lifetime. 

Download PDF Ripple Effect poster

So, how do you create a ripple effect? It's easy! The KCSS says just follow these five steps:

  1. Treat others the way you want to be treated. 
  2. If you see something, say something. 
  3. Help others 
  4. Be kind
  5. Follow all school safety rules