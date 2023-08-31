LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A section of a state road in Livingston County, Kentucky, that has been closed since Aug. 7 reopened to traffic on Thursday after a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew completed a bridge rehabilitation project there.
Kentucky 866/Paradise Road reopened at mile point 4.8 around noon on Thursday.
The road reopened after the KYTC District 1 bridge crew replaced the bridge deck and beams of a bridge over a tributary to Hazel Creek between KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road and KY 917/Tucker Temple Road, KYTC District 1 announced Thursday afternoon.