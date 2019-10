PADUCAH— Crews have started setting up for the 2019 Christmas in the Park.

Noble Park in Paducah will turn the lights on starting Nov. 27 and they will shine bright through the end of the year.

Families are welcome to drive through the park but are encouraged to bring a canned food donation.

Last year, Christmas in the Park raised more than $44,000 in monetary donations and 77 lbs of canned food for four different organizations.