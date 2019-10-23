CARBONDALE, IL — A massive fire damaged the Pine Manor Estate Mansion at 26 Pine Lake Drive in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Carbondale Fire Department responded at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to a call reporting smoke and flames coming from the building, the city of Carbondale said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The fire crews arrived at 6:17 p.m., and battled the blaze for the next several hours. Firefighters from Carterville, Lake of Egypt, Makanda, Marion, Murphysboro, and Williamson County worked alongside the Carbondale firefighters.
The city said the fire was declared under control at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters continued working at the scene into early Wednesday morning. The site was cleared at 4:08 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the city says damage estimates for the mansion are not yet available.
No one was injured during the fire, according to the city's news release.
Photos of the fire show much of the roof collapsed, with flames and smoke shooting out.