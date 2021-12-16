MAYFIELD, KY — What the tornado didn't tear down, crews are now taking down at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation.
The building took a direct hit last Friday, with nearly 100 people inside. Everyone survived, thanks to the staff who worked hard to protect the 74 seniors who called the facility home.
The building is a total loss, and now it must come down.
Bobby Zawacki says he's been operating a track hoe for more than 40 years and has used his skill in the past to help with tornado cleanup.
"This is the worst one I've ever seen, and I've helped work four of them," says Zawacki.
He's been out at the nursing home since Wednesday, helping get the area ready for demolition.
"Once they give us the word, we'll start banging in and tearing up stuff," says Zawacki.
That "OK" came just a few hours later.
To some, the demolition represents the end of an era. But to Zawacki, he sees it as a new beginning, a clean slate with space to rebuild.