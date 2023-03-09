PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says recent winds — clocking in at 60 to 70 mph — brought down hundreds of trees in the Local 6 region. Road crews will be busy the next few days as they work to remove many that were left on the side of roadways.
According to a Thursday release from the KYTC, crews cut up downed trees and limbs and pushed them to the side of the roadway at the height of the storm, in an effort to clear and open highways as quickly as possible.
Now, after repairing road and crossdrain damage left by winds and the flash flooding that accompanied them, crews are beginning to remove the debris.
Drivers are asked to be alert for crews as they pick up downed trees across wide areas of the region.
They say some short-term lane restrictions and delays are possible in work areas.