PADUCAH — Construction crews have broken ground on a new Emergency Operations Center at the Department of Energy cleanup site in Paducah.
The DOE says the 3,500-square-foot facility will replace the existing center, which was built in the 1950s.
The new center will monitor environmental conditions and house emergency management personnel.
“Safety is a priority at DOE’s cleanup sites. As we continue deactivation and demolition of older plant and support structures, a modern emergency response facility designed for today’s needs is critical to supporting our emergency response team,” DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office Program Manager Joel Bradburne said in a statement released Tuesday.
In a statement of her own, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Program Manager Myrna Redfield explained the importance of emergency management at the cleanup site.
“While our employees take proactive steps to avoid site emergencies, our emergency management team must collaborate with all on-site organizations to plan effective responses to potential hazards,” Redfield said. “This requires our team to excel in contingency planning and participate in immersive training scenarios that allow our response organizations to be prepared in the event of a real emergency.”