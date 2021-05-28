UPDATE (11:03 a.m.): KYTC says crews have cleared the fuel from the roadway where slick spots were reported along I-24, I-69 and U.S. 641 in Marshall County.
Anyone who sees a truck or other vehicle that could be leaking oil or fuel is asked to get identifying information, like make and model of the car or the license plate, and call 911.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County 911 Dispatch is reporting several slick spots on I-24 and I-69 ramps in the county.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are out spreading sand at several locations where slick spots have been reported and some vehicles have skidded off the roadway.
KYTC says the fuel spill runs from the I-24 Exit 25 eastbound ramp to southbound I-69, continuing south on I-69 to the U.S. 641-Spur Interchange a Benton, then continues south along U.S. 641 to the KY 80 intersection north of Murray.
KYTC says the problems areas, as of around 8:30 a.m., are along ramps or at other areas where the vehicle responsible for the spill has slowed or stopped at traffic signals.
Police units with flashing lights are stationed at some of these locations to help slow traffic while crews work to clear the fuel from the roadway.
Drivers should slow down and use caution if they spot a shiny area on the road that could be spilled oil or fuel.
