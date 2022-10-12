GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office says the semitrailer was headed southbound on U.S. 45 North when a person directing traffic instructed the driver to turn onto East Vaughn Road to avoid the scene of a separate crash on the road ahead.
Deputies say the semitrailer drove east on East Vaught Road, and then the driver attempted to turn right onto KY 1241. The vehicle wasn't able to make the turn, and its right rear wheels dropped off into a deep ditch at the intersection.
That caused the trailer to partially turn over onto its right side.
The sheriff's office says the commercial vehicle was transporting a load of refuse, some of which spilled into a yard.
The road was closed to traffic until 8 p.m. so the semitrailer could be cleared from the area. After the road was cleared, the sheriff's office says workers remained at the scene to clean up the trash that spilled out of the trailer.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Mayfield/Graves County Fire and Rescue and Graves County Emergency Management.