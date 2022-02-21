MAYFIELD, KY — Strong storms in our area mean you can expect to see possible flooding and water over roads. On Monday, crews in Mayfield, Kentucky, worked to reduce the chances of flooded roads.
Last week, creeks in the city flooded, causing water to cover many roads. The water levels are low for now, but it could be a different story later this week. Mayfield Public Works Director Russ Brower said one type of debris is causing the most trouble for his crews.
"Our biggest obstacle is trees right now, because in the high winds the trees that were damaged during the storm are still falling into drainage ways," Brower said, referring to the Dec. 10 tornado that struck the town. "They hang on bridges and obstacles that's hard to get to. And when the creeks are full, it just makes it that much harder to get them out."
Brower's crews are also spread thin and can only clear so much tornado debris before the storms roll through.
"With such a small crew working the tornado damage and then trying to prepare for large rains that would flood us in a normal condition, so it is very, very difficult,” Brower said.
Brower and his team are learning from the large amount of rain our region got last week.
"In last week's event, we had some flooding in places not normally, but it was because of the basins being stopped up by construction debris. So we're working hard to keep all those clean," Brower said. "We drove over and cleaned all basins in the city of Mayfield, and we're primarily ditches, main drainage ditches, trying to clear those today."
He expects to have drain cleanup turn into a regular occurrence as spring nears. Brower said community members can help with flood mitigation by cleaning up any debris in storm drains near their homes. Residents who remove debris are asked to set it out for the Public Works Department to collect.