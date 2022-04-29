MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — About 40,000 pounds of granite was scattered along Interstate 24 westbound near the 10 mile marker Friday morning in McCracken County after a side-swipe crash caused the load of granite to roll off of a semitrailer.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash was a secondary collision that happened after a separate vehicle fire blocked the road at the 8 mile marker. The site of the vehicle fire has been cleared, KYTC says.
As of about 10:50 a.m., KYTC says I-24 westbound is open to one-lane traffic in the area of the sideswipe crash and granite spill. The cabinet says crews are optimistic that one lane can remain open while the granite is removed from the roadway.
KYTC says the exit 11 westbound entry ramp is blocked at the KY 1954 Husbands Road Paducah interchange so maintain access for responders.
To avoid a traffic backup, westbound drivers heading to Paducah are advised to consider taking exit 16.