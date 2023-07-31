SMITHLAND, KY — A major bridge project is taking another step forward toward completion.
This week, contractors are putting the final layer of asphalt on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge.
Leaders with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the old bridge was built in the 1930s. The life expectancy of the bridge was 75 to 100 years, and it lasted for more than 90 years, which KYTC deems a success.
Smithland Tire Owner Sebastian Hawk knows the old bridge very well. He's been in business for 32 years, and said that bridge brought customers to his store.
"Fixed a lot of tires, bent wheels from hitting the bridge, got a lot of people come in to swap mirrors, busted glass, things like that," said Hawk.
Every year, he saw about three to four cars with those problems, but that hopefully won't be an issue with the new Smithland bridge, because the deck is wider.
The total cost of the project is $63 million. That includes explosive demolition of the old bridge.
All the steel will fall into the river, and a crane will pick up the pieces. KYTC expects that to happen in late September.
For now, KYTC is working through the logistics.
"Everything is still pretty squishy right now, because again, you've got all the permitting process, you've got to work with the various different federal agencies, particularly the Coast Guard because of the river traffic coming in and out," KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said.
This week, drivers should prepare for one-lane traffic with alternating flow. It might cause some traffic delays.
KYTC said it was time for the old bridge to go.
"It has served us well. The taxpayers got their money out of it," Todd said. "It was a good investment, but there comes a point, it's kind of like with your car, there comes a point if your, your car is getting up there in miles, it's time to replace."
Hawk said he knows the new bridge will add value to the area.
"I like it," said Hawk. "I like it very well. Yeah, having a lot of compliments about it already of people coming in. It's going to be a help. It's going to be a plus for everyone."
Other to-do list items for the bridge project include milling and the eventual implosion of the old bridge.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
KYTC expects more than 5,000 cars to cross the bridge every day.