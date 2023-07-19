power-outages

Western Kentucky Rural Electric says 1,605 members remain without power as of 3 p.m. Wednesday due to strong storms and record-breaking rainfall. 

WKRECC says its crews are being assisted by utilities from across Kentucky and Illinois as they work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. 

Jackson Purchase Electric also reported outages earlier Wednesday. As of about 4:23 p.m., the JPEC outage map shows an outage affecting one customer in McCracken County, two in Ballard County affecting a total of seven customers and an outage affecting three customers in Marshall County. 

In a Facebook post at 11:09 a.m., Paducah Power System said outages were "somewhat limited" in its service area overnight into Wednesday morning, but crews would "continue to work minor outages that pop up."

As of 9:11 a.m., Gibson Electric said it had 2,217 members without power across 23 outages. As of 11:44 a.m., those numbers had reduced to 326 members affected across 27 outages scattered across the Tennessee and Kentucky counties it serves. 

