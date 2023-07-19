...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.
* WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall from heavy rain and storms late tonight
through Thursday morning will be around an inch with locally
higher amounts, locations which experienced torrential
rainfall this week have ground conditions susceptible to
additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, and especially
those who experienced flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday, should
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Pulaski County in southern Illinois...
Central Ballard County in western Kentucky...
Graves County in western Kentucky...
McCracken County in western Kentucky...
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 1230 PM CDT, emergency management reported flash flooding
across the warned area. Many roads remain closed and some water
rescues continue.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport,
Mounds, Barlow, Mound City, Karnak, Barkley Regional Airport, West
Paducah, New Columbia, Lynnville, Ullin, Kevil, Joppa, Olmsted,
Water Valley and New Grand Chain.
After coordinating with Emergency Management officials, this Flash
Flood Warning will replace the Flash Flood Emergency in effect for
Pulaski, Ballard and McCracken counties. While considerable flooding
issues persist, rains have let up and there has been some
improvement in overall conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE