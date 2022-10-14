LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Livingston County, Kentucky.
Local 6's Jack Kane is at the scene. A firefighter responding to the blaze tells Jack seven fire departments are responding. Jack observed crews with the Ledbetter, Livingston County, Smithland and Reidland fire departments, as well as Livingston County EMS and the county sheriff's office.
The fire is in the Smithland area of Livingston County. It's along Kentucky 70, which is also Tiline Road. We're told the fire burned about 50 to 70 acres, and as of about 5:42 p.m., responders believe they have the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but responders say it was likely accidental.
No injuries or damage to homes or other structures have been reported.
The entire Local 6 area is under a red flag alert today. That means dry, windy conditions have elevated the risk of wildfires. The county is also under a burn ban.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.