GORHAM, IL — A wildfire is burning across 27 acres in the Fountain Bluff area of Shawnee National Forest, and the U.S. Forest Service says the fire is expected to grow slightly because of Wednesday's high winds.
The Gorham, Illinois, fire chief tells the Southern Illinoisan his crew was initially called to a fire near Fountain Bluff around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The newspaper reports that the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Department, Tower Rock Fire Department have responded as well.
The U.S. Forest Service, which has also responded to the blaze, says the fire was less active overnight as winds slowed and humidity rose. But, the wind picked up again Wednesday.
The Forest Service says firefighters have been scouting the fire and establishing control lines throughout the day Wednesday. The crews' priorities are to protect firefighter and public safety, protect natural and cultural resources in the Fountain Bluff area and to protect infrastructure and private property.
The Federal Aviation Administration has placed a temporary flight restriction for the area to protect firefighting aircraft, the Forest Service says. The restriction prohibits drones, as well as manned aircraft. The Forest Service shared photos with Local 6 on Wednesday taken from a helicopter involved in the firefighting effort.
People driving along State Highway 3 in the Gorham area are advised to obey cautionary signs and slow down when traveling through drifting smoke. Drivers should also slow down where they encounter emergency vehicles.