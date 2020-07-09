MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Two traffic paint striping caravans are working along Interstate 24 near Paducah Thursday night into Friday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the crews are working along I-24 in McCracken County from near the end of the Ohio River Bridge at mile point 0.0 to the 17 mile marker near the U.S. 68 Paducah exit 16 interchange. Work began around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Each paint truck will have an escort of three or four support vehicles. Drivers are advised to use caution where the slow-moving caravans are working.
The work is part of a project in which crews are putting down 6-inch-wide traffic stripes along I-24 and I-69. KYTC says the wider stripes are meant to improve visibility at night and during rain.
The cabinet says the work should be finished by around 6 a.m. Friday. If crews find that more work is required, they may return for another round of painting Friday night.