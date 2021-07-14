PADUCAH– Early Wednesday morning crews placed rumble strips on Interstate 24 westbound near exit 3 in Paducah.
The rumble strips were placed as a result of several crashes near the exit, including one that claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl. The temporary rumbles strips were placed in the westbound lanes at mile marker 5, mile marker 3.8 and mile marker 3.65.
The strips are meant to help drivers slow down as they approach the construction zone on the bridge over the Ohio River into Massac County, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Transportation had planned to install the strips last Friday, but one of the trucks had trouble making it down to the area.
Crews hope the strips, along with orange barrels and electrics signs, will reduce crashes near and around the work zone.