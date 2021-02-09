PADUCAH — Road crews are prepared to handle the winter weather to keep you safe.
They're treating the roads to make sure they're safe to drive on, if you do need to get out.
They're treating the roads with a saltwater brine solution. Crews tell Local 6 as long as it doesn't rain too much, it will help make driving a bit safer.
The best advice? Stay at home and off the road if you can.
Jimmy Treas with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is filling up the truck with a saltwater brine solution.
He's driving all around the interstate, spraying the solution on the roads.
"It keeps the snow and ice from adhesing," Treas said. "Bonding to black too where it will come up easier."
Keith Todd with the transportation cabinet said while this pre-treatment will help with road conditions, driving on the icy roads is still dangerous.
"Once we get ice starting to stick on things, it's very difficult for our crews to make much improvements on travel conditions. So be prepared. If possible, stay at home," Todd said.
Todd said the brine treatment may not be helpful if conditions get too icy. Treas said to be cautious and aware of your surroundings while driving.
"Pay attention to the weather, and be alert," Treas said. " Pay attention to what you're doing and stay off your cell phones."
If you must go on the roads, keep a blanket, gloves, sleeping bag and other warm items with you in your vehicle, in case you get stuck. But the best thing is to stay out off the road altogether.
Paducah Power System said it is preparing for possible outages. The utility says to make sure you have back up lighting, fresh batteries and a warm palace to go if the power goes out.