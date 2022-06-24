MARION, KY — The Kentucky National Guard is now in Marion, Kentucky, helping haul water to add to the city's water supply.
This comes after the city was forced to drain its main water source following a levee breach at Lake George.
Friday, soldiers brought in a large orange pump to place near the Cumberland River. They will use it to run about 70,000 gallons of water per day back into Marion's water supply. A hose will run from the Cumberland to the pump, up over scaffolding built by city and county crews, and then dump water into truck from the National Guard.
"It is going to be quite a process," said Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley. "There's been so much going on behind the scenes, a lot of early morning and late nights."
Hurley explains why they decided the Cumberland River was the best choice.
"We took tests from both the Cumberland as well as the Ohio. The Cumberland water matched up to what they're already pulling from City Lake," said Hurley.
He said the help from the National Guard is essential.
"They have the equipment that we need to transport large amounts of water," said Hurley.
The city has just over two weeks of water left. County Judge Executive Perry Newcom said pumping water into City Lake won't solve the problem, but it will help.
"The goal with the National Guard hauling of that water and putting it into City Lake it's just to keep up with the evaporation rate and allow the city to continue manufacturing water at the current level," he said.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said Friday that this is still very much a crisis situation, and people can't let their guard down when it comes to water conservation.
"It is a risk as we get a rain and people relax and start thinking they can use water as they wish to again, and they don't understand that resets the clock but that resets the clock at roughly 15 to 20 days at most," said Ledford.
Meanwhile, as crews get pumps ready to handle the National Guard vehicles and convoy, National Guard soldiers with the 130th Engineering Company assisted with the second day of bottled water distribution in the city.
"It means a whole lot, just being able to come out here and help support as much as we can," said Sgt. First Class Robert Moll. "We always think family first. We treat the people here as our family."
Marion residents picking up water said it's comforting to see the Guard in town to help.
"My husband is retired Navy," said Stephanie Littlefield. "Their service means everything."
Water distribution will continue on Monday and Tuesday and likely on a developing schedule for the weeks to come.
Water from the Cumberland is just one way they will help sustain the supply.
They'll also pull from neighboring counties.
City leaders in Marion said this is going to be a long process. They expect it will be months if not years before Marion is fully sustainable again.