MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield leaders are preparing for a wet weekend. Crews are clearing roads and storm drains ahead of chances for flash flooding in the area.
They've worked all week to clear debris out of streams and ditches. They've also cleared trees in some areas. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they're keeping an eye on a few places in Mayfield.
Roads in Mayfield are littered with debris large and small. Clogged storm drains and tornado debris too close roads could be problematic with excessive rain. KYTC Spokesman Kieth Todd says cleanup efforts have ramped up in preparation of this weekend's weather.
"We want everyone to be aware that they're going to get very busy picking up debris. They're going to be making several rounds, so you don't have to push all of your debris to the curb at one time," Todd says.
This time of year, the ground can't handle a large amount of rain. That, combined with excess debris could pose a problem in the Mayfield area, but Todd says they will keep an eye on problem areas.
"There are some streams and ditches that do have debris in them. There will be people out watching those through the weekend and watching some of the areas where there is the concern of the possibility of flash flooding," says Todd.
They're planning now to avoid headaches later. A reminder as you shift through debris: They need you to sort your debris into categories like vegetative debris and construction. That saves time when they're picking it up.