MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Officials have recovered the body of a man who fell into Creve Coeur Lake outside of St. Louis.
Firefighters and other first responders were called to the lake near Maryland Heights just before 8 p.m. Monday for reports of a man who fell off an inflatable raft into the water and went under. The man was on the raft with several other people when he fell off and was not wearing a personal floatation vest, officials said.
Witnesses told first responders the man was not a strong swimmer, and others in the group jumped into the water to try to save him, but couldn’t find him in the water. Rescue crews found his body around 9 p.m.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name.