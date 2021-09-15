PADUCAH — Crews have found and recovered a car Wednesday night that was driven into the Ohio River in Paducah Monday morning.
A woman intentionally drove the car into the river early Monday morning. A witness told police he heard the car accelerate, then saw it go airborne from the floodwall opening at Kentucky Avenue and into the river.
The woman was able to get out of the car, and police say she was trying to swim to shore when a crew with Ingram Marine launched a small boat and rescued her. She was taken to a local hospital.
Crews began looking for the car Monday, but were unable to find it under the water.
Wednesday night, they found it below about 41 feet of water.
Believe it or not, it wasn't the only vehicle down there, which Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says made the search more difficult.
"We would find a vehicle, but it wouldn't be the vehicle. So finally, we locked onto this one on the sonar. The sonar image was tough, because like I said, it's 41 feet of water. It's inverted, on a ledge. So it made it very difficult to see, even on sonar," Estes said.
Estes said well over a dozen agencies assisted in getting the car out of the water.