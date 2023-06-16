PADUCAH — Around 3 a.m. Friday, a water main burst, creating an early-morning surprise for people living near the corner of North 28th Street and Broadway Street in Paducah.
"Well, he [my husband] got up about seven, and I was still just lying there. I hadn't gotten up, and he said, 'Well, we don't have any water this morning,' and I said, 'Well,'" said Diane Reeder, who lives in the area affected by the break.
Reeder said after she woke up and saw the notice from Paducah Water on her door, she quickly realized the effects of the main waterline bursting. "The water was terrible, terrible. Yeah, it was, and it's in the commodes. It's taken several flushes, and it's still not totally clear, but it's getting there," she said.
Paducah Water General Manager Jason Petersen explained what really happened. Although the exact reason for the burst water main is still unclear, he speculated that it could be due to the old age of the waterline. "On the underneath side of the water main, the water main actually came apart, opened up and ruptured, and the length of the split was about five feet measured along the length of the water main, and at its peak, it delivered or burst and ran over 3,000 gallons a minute at its peak until we were able to get it shut down," Peterson said.
Although the water main break has been repaired, people in the area will still be affected by continued construction and cleanup efforts, which can create traffic into Friday evening. There is also a boil-water advisory out for people living in the area until Paducah Water gets the tests back to make sure the water is safe; that could take 24 hours. The people affected will be notified that the water is safe for use through a release, which will be placed on the homes affected, and the signs Paducah Water has placed on their lawns will be removed.
Petersen also said the burst has nothing to do with the recent water infrastructure project going on in the same area.
"[It is] simply a coincidence that this water main break happened adjacent to a main replacement project, but it does reiterate the need for continued reinvestment in aging infrastructure. We're committing a significant amount of funds to the main replacement in the midtown area. And this is in the same vicinity but technically not part of the same project at this time," Peterson said.