PERRY COUNTY, IL — Several crews are responding to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pinckneyville, WFCN reports.
The scene is active at a building across from the Pinckneyville Fire Department, which currently houses an antique store called the White Rabbit.
Nearby structures appear to be in danger, the station reports, and it is unclear if the fire has been contained at this time.
Three other departments are aiding on site—DuQuoin Fire mutual aid, Nashville Fire MA and Tamaroa Fire MA.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.