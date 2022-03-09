MURPHYSBORO, IL — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to a fire at a Walmart store in Murphysboro, Illinois.
News site WFCN reports that the fire started on the roof of the Walmart and later spread to items inside the store.
Video posted to Facebook shows the fire, which was visible through a hole in the store's ceiling.
The Murphysboro Fire Department told the news website firefighters were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene.
Emergency crews told WFCN no one was injured in the fire, and store employees said the fire began while someone was working on the store's roof. After the fire, employees told WFCN the store will remain closed until further notice.