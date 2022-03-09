Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage at Smithland Dam this week, and at points downstream next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday March 16 and continue falling. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&