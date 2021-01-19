PADUCAH — Crews had to repair a gas leak in Paducah Tuesday morning.
The leak was at a location on Estelle Street. Atmos Energy personnel were able to repair the leak Tuesday afternoon.
Fire fighters were on the scene as well, as a precaution.
