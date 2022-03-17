GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash is blocking Interstate 69 southbound in Graves County at the 17 mile marker, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says emergency vehicles are responding to the head-on collision.
Southbound traffic is being detoured off at the exit 21 interchange to Kentucky 80. From there, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers will head south on U.S. 45 to return to I-69/the Purchase Parkway southbound lanes at the Wingo interchange.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.