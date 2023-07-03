FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency in southern Illinois is warning drivers to avoid the area of Illinois 14 and Sam Pyle Bridge Road because of a large structure fire.
Smoke from the fire is obscuring the roadway.
Video posted to Facebook by WFCN News shows massive flames and billowing smoke coming from the building.
WFCN News reports that multiple fire departments are on the scene. The online news outlet reports that the building affected by the fire is Hay Carl's Bar just outside Benton, Kentucky.