WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) —Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment are clearing their way through trees matted with vegetation, garbage and debris from homes as searchers scour a creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.
Even cars and sheds are woven into the tangle of debris lining Trace Creek in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed 18 people.
Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said excavators were moving the largest pieces of debris as search teams started from Waverly and moved slowly downstream.
Sheriff’s deputies and police were aided by crews from agencies all over the state, he said. The teams have cadaver dogs at the ready if they suspect a body might be nearby. With the heat in the mid-80s and rising, it was not difficult to detect the odor of decay, Edwards said, although crews also were finding animals.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said hundreds of homes have been affected by the flooding and estimated about 125 were ruined.
“Some are just gone — off the foundation — twisted, turned,” Davis said at the news conference. “They would probably have to be totally destroyed before they could be built back.”
Authorities revised the confirmed death toll Tuesday to 18 people, a drop from as high as 22.
More details: https://bit.ly/3ypiq1z