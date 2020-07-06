FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Multiple agencies responded to Rend Lake in southern Illinois Monday night, after receiving reports of a man in the water.
Crews responded to Rend Lake Marina Monday evening to search for the man, who reportedly went into the water from a boat. Responders included Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Rend Lake Corps of Engineers, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Sesser Fire Protection District, the Benton, Illinois, Fire Department, Abbott EMS, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Special Operations Dive Team.
In a Monday night news release, Franklin County Sheriff David Bartoni says crews used sonar devices and divers to look for the man Monday night, but the search was eventually suspended due to darkness,
The search will resume Tuesday morning, Bartoni says.