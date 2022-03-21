FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews were searching Monday for a Kentucky miner who was working underground when a roof collapse occurred, officials said.
James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday and was working about 14,000 feet underground when the collapse happened about an hour later, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. He was working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, which is owned by Inmet Mining LLC, of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Kentucky Division of Mine Safety sent investigators early Monday to the mine, which has suspended operations while the search continues, the statement said.
“Our sincere hope is that Mr. Brown is found safe,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “We will then begin the process of examining what happened at this mine and how it could have been prevented.”