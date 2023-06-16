MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There are only four more days to go until the McCracken County Fair.
It will run June 20-24, opening at 5 p.m. each night.
Local 6 visited the fairgrounds on Friday to see how setup is going.
Rides and concession stands are all provided by Belle City Amusements.
A talent show and demolition derby will be held on the 22nd and 23rd, respectively, with armbands for amusement rides available every night.
The fair will be held at Carson Park in Paducah.
Anyone age 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.