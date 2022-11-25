PADUCAH — North Friendship Road will look different starting on Dec. 1 as crews begin prep work on Phase One of an extensive reconstruction project.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, drivers can expect the section of North Friendship Road between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road to include several short sections of one-lane traffic with alternating flow, which could cause delays.

The KYTC says initially, crews will focus on clearing brush and relocating utilities, with their work gradually stepping up as weather allows during the winter season.

North Friendship Road to undergo major construction in 2022 The goal is to make the road safer for you and your family to drive on.

This initial round of preparation is expected to transition into full construction work beginning in early March 2023. They hope to complete Phase One of the project by November 2024.

Jim Smith Contracting out of Grand Rivers is the primary contractor for this $6,338,335 highway improvement project, which the KYTC says includes a new connection to Lone Oak Road, realignment of curves and a multi-use trail.

For more information on the North Friendship Road reconstruction project, click here.