SYMSONIA — Crews will begin erosion mitigation work along Kentucky 131 in Graves County on March 6, restricting a section of the road to one lane for about a week.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road will be restricted to one lane near the 11 mile marker as a crew with Guardian Retention Systems begins constructing a retaining wall along the shoulder embankment.
The retaining wall — made up of bags filled with concrete — will help stabilize the embankment and protect it from erosion, the KYTC says.
According to the release, the work zone is about two miles south of Symsonia near the Hurricane Branch Bridge and the Ten Commandments Monument.
Drivers should maintain caution in the area and be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment, the release explains.