WEST KENTUCKY -- Two-lane highways across West Kentucky will be getting a new layer of paint.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says three multi-vehicle caravans will be working over about the next month during daylight hours when the weather allows.
They will be laying down reflective paint along the edges and center line of the roads.
The caravans will consist of sweeper truck, a paint truck, a crash truck, and a warning truck in the rear.
Driver are asked to use caution and exercise patience as the crew works. They are also asked to avoid driving through fresh paint.