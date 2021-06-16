ROCKTON, IL (WREX-TV) — Since Monday, Illinois emergency responders have worked on containing a chemical fire at the Chemtool Inc. plant in Rockton from the air and water.
MORE DETAILS: Massive chemical fire in Illinois prompts authorities to order evacuations
Air quality levels remained stable, so they removed a mask mandate that was in place for anyone within 3 miles of the plant. However, the evacuation order for those who live and work in a one-mile radius of the plant remains in effect.
Wednesday, they turned their attention to the ground. The new focus is on the debris that was left behind from the intense fire. Emergency officials want to know what is in the rubble, so they will be conducting rapid tests.
"What still remains unknown is what is the composition of the particulate matter on the ground, so the debris, the dust, the ash that has fallen,” Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said. “And we are particularly concerned about returning individuals into that evacuation zone until we have a more thorough understanding of the composition so we can help prepare homeowners for their return."
The evacuation order will remain in effect until those results are in.
While acknowledging the inconvenience this causes for many Rockton residents, the responders are making sure it's safe before families can return.
"We understand the distress and the trauma and the turmoil that this is causing for so many of our resident and our businesses in the community, but we are doing this as an utmost precaution,” Martell said.
Test results from the ground rapid sampling should be available Thursday morning.