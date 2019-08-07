Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's a problem that Kentucky State Police Post 1 has been dealing with for months now. The post's phone lines have been down on and off for both emergency and administrative calls. The most recent outage happened Monday.

"It's very essential to have these lines up," says Trooper Bryan Luckett.

Luckett says they believe the problem has something to do with wiring. He says Post 1's vendors, AT&T and West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative, have been working nonstop to try and track down the problem. In the meantime, they have to work around the issue.

"Obviously, we're in the business of answering phones and taking complaints from people. That's our primary function, so we would like to have them up and going as soon as possible," says Luckett.

The good news is even when KSP lines are down, all emergency calls are forwarded to the Paducah-McCracken County 911 Center, so there is always someone there to answer your call for help.

"The public does not need to be concerned. Kike I said, we do have a backup. The Paducah 911 is in place, and we will respond to all 911 emergencies in a timely manner," says Luckett.

Emergency calls aren't the only thing affected by the downed phone lines. With administration lines down, people with crime tips or seeking information about a case have a hard time getting through. Luckett says it also makes it difficult for internal police communication at the post. He assures, though, that they will not let this affect their duty to keep the public safe.

As of this report, the phone lines at Post 1 are back up. They still don't know what is causing the outages, but KSP says crews will continue to work on tracking down the root of the phone problem.

