WEST KENTUCKY — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of people in Hickman and Carlisle counties in west Kentucky after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night, Gibson Electric says.
The power company says the crash happened just before 7 p.m., and fiber lines were also downed because of the collision. About 700 members' homes and businesses have been affected by the outage.
Gibson Electric spokeswoman Rita Alexander says crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, but repairing the damage will be time intensive.
"We will need to replace the broken pole and repair the electric lines. After this work is completed, we can repair the fiber," Alexander said in an email to Local 6. "Until repairs are completed, members won't have access to the local Paducah channels."
The fiber outage is affecting customers outside of Hickman and Carlisle counties as well, Alexander says.
"Even members in Lake and Obion counties (in Tennessee) who are not affected by the electric outage will not have service for local Paducah channels," Alexander explains. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate our members’ patience. We will restore service as quickly as is safely possible."