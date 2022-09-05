PADUCAH, KY — A fire at an electric substation in Paducah has caused over 1,000 people to lose power, but crews should have the issue fixed shortly.
The fire happened at a Jackson Purchase Energy corporation substation around 11:00 this morning. Several Local 6 Viewers reported seeing a smoke ring in the sky and hearing a loud noise in the mall area of Paducah when it occurred.
Local 6 spoke with a dispatch worker at Jackson Purchase Energy who said a crew responded to the scene quickly and are working on fixing the issue. He said power should be restored in the area soon.