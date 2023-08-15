HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — KY 1218/Reed Road is blocked after a semitrailer crashed near the 2 mile marker in southeastern Hickman County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. That's between KY 1219 and U.S. 45.
KYTC says the semi was hauling live chickens, which had to be offloaded before the vehicle could be removed from the roadway. As of about 3 p.m., the cabinet says the chickens and the truck have been successfully removed from the area, but powerlines were damaged in the crash.
A utility crew is now working to restore those power lines. KYTC says the road is expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m.
Small non-commercial vehicles are advised to self detour on side roads, and large trucks should use a state route that is appropriate for their weight classification.