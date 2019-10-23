LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Spectrum customers in a large portion of west Kentucky have been without service since Tuesday afternoon. A spokesman for Spectrum says the company leases fiber optic cables in that area from a third party, and that company is working to fix the problem with the fiber optic network.
Charter Communications owns Spectrum. Regional Charter spokesman Mike Pedelty says the outage began Tuesday afternoon.
Pedelty tells Local 6 that Spectrum leases the fiber network it uses from Windstream. Pedelty says Windstream isolated the problem with its fiber optic network to a spot in Iuka, in Livingston County. That issue affected network hubs in Murray, Mayfield, and Fulton.
Pedelty says Windstream crews are on scene, working to address the problem so service can be restored.
Windstream spokesman Scott Morris tells Local 6 some strands within the cable in Iuka are dedicated to the local electric company. Morris says there was damage to the electrical line and the fiber optic line.
He says the company first had to find where the source of the outage was. Once workers saw outward damage to the cable that they suspected was behind the outage, the power company then had to ground the line so Windstream could confirm that was the source of the problem. Then, Morris says the power company had to de-energize the cable to make it safe to work on, coordinating with other utilities.
Morris says on Wednesday the power company cut out the damaged cable and installed new electrical cables, then the Windstream workers began working on the fiber cables. Once that was repaired, a second area of damage was found. That area now has to be repaired.
Morris says at last check, there is still no estimated time of completion for those repairs.