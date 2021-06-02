BARRON COUNTY, WI (KARE) — Dogs have come to play a significant role in the field of law enforcement, helping to track and apprehend suspects when they're on the run.
Move over Fido. You may have some competition.
Sheriff's officials in Barron County, Wisconsin are expressing their appreciation to a bovine herd that played a role in ending a chase Monday night.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff's Office described engaging in a 13-mile pursuit, along with local police officers, that led squads from Barron County to Cumberland County. That's where the driver left the road, and was blocked by a herd of cattle that the department half-jokingly referred to as "The Barron County Bovine Unit."
An image from the scene shows that the cow crime fighters were extremely interested in the out-of-place vehicle, and were not about to let it go past quietly.
Brandon and Kim Grewe of Valley Gem Farms are the owners of the now-viral-heifers. Brandon said he was already up in the early morning hours, checking on his calving cows when he heard a ruckus.
