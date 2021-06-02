BARRON COUNTY, WI (KARE) — Dogs have come to play a significant role in the field of law enforcement, helping to track and apprehend suspects when they're on the run.

Move over Fido. You may have some competition. 

NC_crimecows0602_700x394.jpg

Sheriff's officials in Barron County, Wisconsin are expressing their appreciation to a bovine herd that played a role in ending a chase Monday night. 

In a post on its Facebook page, the Barron County Sheriff's Office described engaging in a 13-mile pursuit, along with local police officers, that led squads from Barron County to Cumberland County. That's where the driver left the road, and was blocked by a herd of cattle that the department half-jokingly referred to as "The Barron County Bovine Unit."

An image from the scene shows that the cow crime fighters were extremely interested in the out-of-place vehicle, and were not about to let it go past quietly. 

Brandon and Kim Grewe of Valley Gem Farms are the owners of the now-viral-heifers. Brandon said he was already up in the early morning hours, checking on his calving cows when he heard a ruckus.

