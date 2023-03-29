GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says the sheriff's office is "overall pleased" with crime report data from 2022, because the data for serious crimes indicates the "crime rate is in a downward trend" for the county.
The report released Wednesday says reports of crimes considered to to be more serious had an overall decrease of about 7%, with most of that decrease being attributed to a sizable drop in felony burglary cases.
Reported rape cases decreased from seven in 2021 to five in 2022, the sheriff's office's report says. Residential and commercial burglary reports decreased, with 68 in 2021 and 49 in 2022. Looking at auto thefts, 23 were reported in 2021, compared to 22 in 2022.
The report says the sheriff's office received the same number of robbery reports in 2022 and 2021, with two reported in each year respectively.
Not all serious crime reports decreased, however.
In 2021, the sheriff's office received 12 reports of felony assaults, and it received 13 such reports in 2022.
Looking at felony thefts, 116 were reported in 2021 and 117 were reported in 2022.
Three arson cases were reported to the sheriff's office in 2022, but no arson cases were reported in 2021.
Looking at crimes considered to be less serious, Hayden says his office saw an overall drop of 10%.
"Declining numbers in misdemeanor assaults, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, sex offenses, and drug offenses, all contributed collectively to the decrease," Hayden says in a statement about the data. The sheriff pointed out that, "It is important to note that small percentage changes in these numbers are favorable, but it may not necessarily mean there being a major shift in local crime trends."
