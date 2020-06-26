WICKLIFFE, KY - Kentucky State Police responded Friday morning to a two-vehicle collision in Ballard County on KY 286 near the 1 mile marker.
Troopers responded to the scene and initial investigation shows Clayton L. Clark, 58 of La Center, Kentucky was traveling east on KY 286, operating a 2001 Chevrolet Astro van while Neoma J. Jones, 63 of Monticello, Kentucky was traveling west, operating a 2011 Ford Edge SUV.
As Clark was negotiating a left curve, he crossed the centerline and collided with Jones' vehicle. Jones' passenger, Lisa C. Daniels, 51, also of Monticello, was asleep at the time of the collision. Clark, Jones, and Daniels were transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. Clark and Jones were both airlifted from Jackson Purchase Medical Center to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Daniels was declared deceased at the hospital. KY 286 was shut down for approximately four hours in order for Troopers to conduct a reconstruction.
Detective Michael Robichaud is investigating the collision.