Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS NEAR 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&

...AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR KENTUCKY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... THE KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY WARNING FOR THE STATE OF KENTUCKY FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. A DUST CLOUD BLOWING ACROSS THE ATLANTIC OCEAN FROM THE SAHARA DESERT IN AFRICA HAS BEEN IMPACTING AIR QUALITY OVER THE SOUTHERN UNITED STATES IN RECENT DAYS. SOME OF THIS DUST WILL REACH KENTUCKY THIS WEEKEND RESULTING IN POOR AIR QUALITY. MEMBERS OF SENSITIVE GROUPS MAY EXPERIENCE HEALTH EFFECTS. THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS NOT LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED. SENSITIVE GROUPS INCLUDE THE ELDERLY...CHILDREN...PERSONS WITH ASTHMA OR OTHER BREATHING PROBLEMS...AND PERSONS WITH LUNG AND HEART DISEASE. PEOPLE IN THESE GROUPS ARE ADVISED TO LIMIT THEIR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO REDUCE THEIR EXPOSURE TO PARTICULATE POLLUTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITES BELOW HTTP://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH HTTPS://KYEMKY.GOV HTTPS://AIRNOW.GOV HTTPS://CHFS.KY.GOV/DPH/PAGES/DEFAULT.ASPX