HOPKINSVILLE, KY — On Saturday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Christian County man on charges related to child sexual exploitation offenses.
KSP says 55-year-old Dennis Cline was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
KSP says the investigation began after finding Clive was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Police say the investigation resulted in a search warrant in Hopkinsville on June 20, which led officers to take the equipment used during the crime to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. This investigation is still ongoing.
Officers say Cline is currently charged with one count of promoting a minor in a sex performance, one count of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor, and three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
The first charge is a Class-B felony and is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison. The rest of the charges are Class-D felonies are are punishable by one to five years in prison.
Cline was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.