DANVILLE, KY — A Kentucky man has been charged and booked into the Boyle County Detention Center after a Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch investigation.
According to the KSP, they began investigating after discovering 37-year-old Michael D. Rhodus distributing sexually explicit images online.
Police say they executed a search warrant at his home on Pope Road on August 10 and seized equipment they believe was used to facilitate the crime.
According to the release, Rhodus is currently charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.
Police say each of these charges are Class-C felonies punishable by 5-10 years in prison.