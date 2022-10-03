MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a gas theft suspect.
According to a Monday release, a person stopped for gas at Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia on September 30 at about 1:45 p.m. — but didn't pay for the fuel.
Troopers say the person laid the fuel nozzle on the ground after pumping and left the gas station without paying. The driver is believed to be a white male, and was driving a red Ford pickup truck that appeared to be faded, the release says. The truck was last seen traveling east on KY- 339.
Troopers are asking anyone with information on the driver's identity to contact the KSP at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously at 800-222-5555. Anonymous tips can also be left through the KSP app.