MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – A McCracken County man was arrested after he shot another man during an altercation early Saturday morning, according to the Paducah Police Department.
At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Paducah police responded to a home on the 1100 block of Elmdale Road. Upon arriving at the scene, the 50-year-old victim told police he had been in physical altercation with 22-year-old Hunter Smith at a friend's apartment when Smith shot him in the abdomen.
Smith told Paducah police he had the gun in his hand while fighting the victim. According to Paducah police, Smith said the gun went off and he accidentally shot the victim.
The victim was transported to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment before being transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
Smith was charged with first degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.