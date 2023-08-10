MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department has made an arrest as their investigation continues into the Aug. 6 shooting. Officers are also searching for another man who may have been involved.
Police say 20-year-old Nathan Jackson was arrested on three counts of complicity to attempted murder and jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center.
Murray police are also looking for 28-year-old Deon Howard, who officers say may be connected to the ongoing investigation.
Howard is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He may be in a 2013 gray Toyota 4Runner with Kentucky license plate 682YLV.
Police say you should not approach him, and you should call local law enforcement if you see him.