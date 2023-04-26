SIKESTON, MO — Officers say one 18-year-old was killed and another left with life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Rotary Park on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the City of Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 300 block of Industrial Drive after receiving several reports of gun fire in the area.
They say when they arrived, they determined an "altercation" occurred between several individuals at the park, leaving a young man dead and a young woman with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the victims' names are not being released at this time, and not everyone involved is from the Sikeston area.
According to the release, the incident is still under investigation, with assistance from the SEMO Major Case Squad.